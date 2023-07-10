Quick links:
Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup (Image: AP)
IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team after the disappointment in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, will now face West Indies in their next challenge. Team India will tour the Caribbean nation for a two-match Test, three-match ODI and a five-match ODI series. The series will kickstart from the first Test to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica whereas the ODI and T20I series will begin from July 27, 2023, and August 3, 2023.
READ MORE | 'This is called Bazz-Ball': Netizens react to England's thumping victory in 3rd Ashes Test
READ MORE | Ashes 2023: English citizens go to great lengths to humiliate the Australian team | WATCH
Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.
ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mohd. Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, R Jadeja, and Umran Malik.
T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
The Indian cricket team fans will be able to watch the India tour of West Indies on Doordarshan whereas the fans can also stream the series on Jio Cinema and the Fancode app.