IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team after the disappointment in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, will now face West Indies in their next challenge. Team India will tour the Caribbean nation for a two-match Test, three-match ODI and a five-match ODI series. The series will kickstart from the first Test to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica whereas the ODI and T20I series will begin from July 27, 2023, and August 3, 2023.

3 things you need to know

The Indian team management has included a lot of new names in the 16-member Test squad to face West Indies

Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the Test and ODI series

Hardik Pandya will be leading the T20I squad in the five-match series

India tour of West Indies: Full Schedule

IND vs WI: Test series

The first Test between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12, 2023, to July 16, 2023

The second Test between India and West Indies will be played at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20 to July 24

IND vs WI: ODI series

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27, 2023

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 29, 2023

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1, 2023

IND vs WI: T20I series

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 3, 2023

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba,Trinidad on August 5, 2023

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8, 2023

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 12, 2023

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12, 2023

IND vs WI: Squads

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mohd. Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, R Jadeja, and Umran Malik.

T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs WI: Live Streaming

The Indian cricket team fans will be able to watch the India tour of West Indies on Doordarshan whereas the fans can also stream the series on Jio Cinema and the Fancode app.