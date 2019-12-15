Former Cricketer Praveen Kumar Allegedly Thrashes Man, Minor Boy In Inebriated Condition

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut alleged that his neighbour and former cricketer Praveen Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, has thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son. After intervening into the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done."

'He was in an inebriated condition'

However, the victim Deepak Sharma further claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer. "I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me. He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand," the victim claimed. "Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats," he added. However, Praveen Kumar's statement into the matter is yet to come.

A career spanning nearly 11 years

India seamer Praveen Kumar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on October 20, 2018. Praveen made his international debut in the 5th ODI against Pakistan in Jaipur in 2007 in which he went wicketless from 10 overs and scored 12 runs. But he quickly gained through the ranks and became one of India's premier swing bowlers under MS Dhoni's captaincy, especially in the limited-overs formats.

Praveen played 68 ODIs for India in which he took 77 wickets at an average of 36.02 with three four-wicket hauls. The 50-over format was where he excelled as a cricketer which is why he was drafted in the Test team as well but couldn't replicate his performances in red-ball cricket. In 6 Tests, all of which he played away from home, Praveen took 27 wickets at 25.81 with one five-wicket haul. He played 3 Tests in England picking 15 wickets and three in West Indies getting 12 wickets in total. The 32-year-old seamer also represented India in 10 T20 internationals in which he took 8 wickets at 24.12.

