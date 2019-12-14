Dwayne Bravo Confident Of MS Dhoni Playing For India At The T20 World Cup 2020

The 'Champion' of West Indies cricket, Dwayne Bravo, recently announced his comeback to T20I cricket. Bravo had retired from international cricket in 2018 but continued to play T20 franchise cricket throughout the globe. However, now he has made himself available for selection in next year's T20 World Cup in Australia for the West Indies national cricket team.

Dwayne Bravo's return to cricket

Talking to a few reporters in Chennai, DJ Bravo talked about how he had retired from the game because of external politics but now that the team's internal and external management has been changed, Bravo has reconsidered his retirement. Bravo also emphasised on how excited he was for the future of Windies cricket if he, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine made a return to the T20 side. Bravo gave youngsters the credit when it comes to rejuvenating the spirit of the Windies cricket team. Bravo has declared himself available for selection, leading up to the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Bravo backs MS Dhoni's return

Dwayne Bravo also commented on whether or not MS Dhoni would play the T20 World Cup. According to Bravo, Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him and would surely play for India in the T20 World Cup in 2020. Bravo does not think that his captain at the Chennai Super Kings will let external criticism force him into retirement that easily as that is something that Dhoni has never given importance to. Dhoni has not played a single game of cricket for India since their exit from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India trump Windies in T20Is, ODIs up next

India trumped West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium with a thumping 67-run win in the series decider of the T20I series. The teams will now play a three-match ODI series. It is due to begin on Sunday, December 15.

