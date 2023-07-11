'Born To Bowl Quickly': James Anderson Goes Gaga Over World Cricket's New Pace Sensation

ENG vs AUS: The Australian cricket team failed to continue their winning momentum in the third Ashes 2023 Test and lost the match by three wickets against the hosts, England. Fast bowler Mark Wood was the star of the match and produced a tremendous all-round performance in the third Test. Wood picked up a five-wicket haul during Australia's first innings and also scored 40 runs in the whole match.

3 things you need to know

Australia are 2-1 up in the series

Harry Brook's 93 ball 75 run knock helped England win the third Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets

With the win, the hosts have kept their hopes alive of regaining the coveted 'urn' after eight years

James Anderson heaps praise on Mark Wood

Veteran English bowler James Anderson has heaped praise on English cricket team fast bowler Mark Wood for his all-round performance in the third Ashes 2023 Test. The speedster is known for his humourous interviews and funny character. While writing his column for 'The Telegraph', Anderson justified the reputation of the seamer and also explained his ability to uplift the mood of the English team in the dressing room.

(English pacer Mark Wood during the Test series against Pakistan / Image: AP)

James Anderson reveals Mark Wood's behaviour inside the dressing room

It was great to see Mark Wood bowling so well. We love him in the dressing room. He brings a lot of energy to the group. He's just constantly chatting and being silly, trying to make people laugh. He loves bowling fast. He reminds me of Darren Gough in that he likes a glance up to the scoreboard to see if they have put his pace up after he has bowled a ball. He just wants to bowl quickly. He was born to bowl quickly.

The focus of the five-match Ashes 2023 series will shift to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where the fourth Test between both teams is to be played. The hosts will aim to win the fourth Test match in Manchester, England and also keep their hopes alive of winning the series.