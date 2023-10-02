Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023, Jadeja Appointed Afghanistan Team's Mentor

In a significant development ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the mentor for the Afghanistan cricket team. This move has garnered attention and created a buzz in the cricketing world, as Afghanistan gear up to participate in the 10-team multi-nation event scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19 in India.

3 things you need to know

Ajay Jadeja has represented India across 15 Tests and 196 ODIs

Afghanistan will play their opening WC match against Bangladesh

This will be Afghanistan's third ODI World Cup appearance

Ajay Jadeja takes over as Afghanistan's mentor for ODI World Cup 2023

Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Hashmatullah Shahidi, has been making remarkable strides in international cricket. With their squad announced for the ODI World Cup 2023, featuring a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, the addition of Ajay Jadeja as the team's mentor is seen as a strategic move to harness the full potential of the Afghan side.

The Afghanistan squad for the tournament includes notable players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman, who have impressed on the global stage with their skills and performances. The squad showcases a mix of batting prowess, spin wizardry, and pace bowling talent, making it a well-rounded unit ready to take on the world's best teams.

Afghanistan's squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Afghanistan's schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

As Afghanistan prepares for the challenging journey ahead, their schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 reveals a series of tough encounters against cricketing powerhouses:

1. October 7: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

2. October 11: India vs. Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3. October 15: England vs. Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,

4. October 18: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

5. October 23: Pakistan vs. Afghanistan - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

6. October 30: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka - MCA International Stadium, Pune

7. November 3: Netherlands vs. Afghanistan - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

8. November 7: Australia vs. Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

9. November 10: South Africa vs. Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

