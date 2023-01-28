Team India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is not having the best of times with the ball. Arshdeep is constantly leaking runs at the death and is even consistent in bowling no balls. Arshdeep once again leaked a lot of runs at the death in the first T20I match against New Zealand while committing repeated no-ball offenses. Arshdeep's performance is now becoming a headache for Team India at the death.

'He needs to think about his bowling': Bangar

Arshdeep Singh has now come under scrutiny for failing to control the extras he is giving to the opposition. Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was not too impressed with Arshdeep's performance against New Zealand. During a discussion on Star Sports Bangar said, “Arshdeep wasn’t much effective today. He has been known for those wide yorkers that trouble the batters but today, he bowled mostly in the slot. I think he needs to think about his bowling a bit and make decisions wisely. It’s a journey. You may have a good start but there will be games where your skill sets will be tested. It depends upon you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics. If he works on these factors, he might come out as a better batter."

'He needs to work on the basics': Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif also was not much pleased with Arshdeep's performance and said during the discussion on Star Sports, “Arshdeep has a longer run-up which itself means he might face stepping issues. He’s also wasting energy there. So, the main reason behind those over-stepped no-balls is his long run-up. And as he changes sides too much, sometimes round the wicket, sometimes over. So, he needs to work on the basics and stay a bit relaxed. He is a good bowler but didn’t have a great day."

Agreeing with Kaif, Bangar added, “Like Kaif said, his run-up is longer than required. A bowler needs to figure that out. If you are a fast-bowler and don’t have much power in the body, then run from a longer distance to create momentum.”

Death bowling has been an area of concern for Team India for a long time now and it's not that Arshdeep has only been leaking runs, the other bowlers have also given runs equally and one of the main reasons why Team India lost the first T20I against New Zealand was the way they gave away runs at the death.