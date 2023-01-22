'This Will Have Long A Term Effect', Sanjay Bangar Opens Up On New Zealand's Heavy Defeat

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Team India's dominating win against the blackcaps will have a strong impact on kiwis minds. Indian bowlers bowled out New Zealand for a mere 108 in the second ODI in Raipur. Rohit Sharma led side chased down the target with ease and took an unassailable lead of 2-0.

'mental scars will be in the players' minds'

During a discussion on Star Sports Bangar reacted to New Zealand's batting collapse. He said, "The way all the bowlers caused problems to the New Zealand batters, if New Zealand plays a knockout match against India in a big event, these mental scars will be in the players' minds, that beating the Indian team is close to impossible. Such wins leave a long-term effect."

'Bangar opens up on area of concern'

Bangar also gave an opinion on how New Zealand got troubled in New Zealand-like conditions. "They will be extremely disappointed because the seamers troubled them and got them out. Whenever you talk about New Zealand cricket, you talk about seaming conditions, but to be in such a position in two consecutive matches means it is an area of concern", Bangar said.

New Zealand's top and middle order was blown away by the Indian bowlers as at one point they were reduced to 15/5. Only Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell were able to touch double digit scores.

When asked about Team India's bowling performance Bangar answered, "They bowled good lengths. When you have assistance either in the air or even slight moisture on the pitch, the ideal part of the Indian bowling was how they exploited the conditions."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach concluded his words by praising the Indian bowlers for pitching the bowl up and not overuse the short ball.

"When they reflect on this, how all the bowlers kept their length up and didn't use the short ball too much, they used them only when it was required. Most of the wickets came on fuller-length deliveries and I feel this was a very good adjustment they made and that is what the bowlers need to do", Bangar elaborated.

Sanjay Bangar had a good time with the Indian Cricket Team and also he helped many Indian batters to work on their technique.