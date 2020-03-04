India Women Vs England Women Semi-final SCG Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At Sydney

The upcoming first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and England Women. The India Women vs England Women semi-final match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on March 5. The India Women vs England Women semi-final will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let's take a look at IN W vs EN W pitch report and IN W vs EN W weather report for the India Women vs England Women semi-final clash.

India Women vs England Women semi-final: Match preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia.

India Women topped the Group A stage with four wins out of their four matches. They are currently the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Meanwhile, England Women stood second on the Group B points table with three wins out of their four matches. The winner of the upcoming ‘India Women vs England Women semi-final’ will qualify for the title clash on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

India Women vs England Women semi-final: Squad updates

India Women vs England Women semi-final: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

India Women vs England Women semi-final: England Women Squad

Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

India Women vs England Women semi-final: IN W vs EN W Weather Report

The weather condition suggests heavy rainfall during the match. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 22°C and 25°C.

India Women vs England Women semi-final: IN W vs EN W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground usually favours spinners during the second half of the game. In all women’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 156. Due to cloudy weather conditions, fast bowlers may become a deciding factor in the game.

