IN W Vs EN W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks For ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live

India Women cricket team will play against England Women cricket team in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament. The match will be played on March 5, 2020. Let us look at the IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction, preview, squads and other match details.
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground
Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: IN W vs EN W live at 9.30 AM IST
.@TheShafaliVerma becomes top-ranked batter in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. 🙌👏 #TeamIndia— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 4, 2020
India Women have won every game of the group stage of the competition. During this winning streak, India Women defeated the likes of Australia Women, Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.
On the other hand, England Women have won twice from their three group stage games. England Women were defeated by South Africa in their first match of the campaign. However, they went on to defeat Thailand Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women.
🗓️ 1 March, 2020— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 4, 2020
🔹 Sophie Ecclestone claims her 50th T20I wicket
🔹 England qualify for the #T20WorldCup semi-finals
🗓️ 4 March, 2020
🔹 Sophie Ecclestone becomes the No.1 T20I bowler in the world
What a month it has been for the youngster so far!@MRFWorldwide | @ICC pic.twitter.com/GmmSUAXI68
Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India Women, while Heather Knight will lead England Women. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the top picks for India, while Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver are the players to watch out for from England.
IN W vs EN W playing 11: India Women: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.
IN W vs EN W playing 11: England Women: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.
Captain: Heather Knight
Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana
Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones
Batsmen: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont
All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole
India Women start off as the favourites against England Women.
