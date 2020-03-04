IN W Vs EN W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks For ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live

India Women cricket team will play against England Women cricket team in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament. The match will be played on March 5, 2020. Let us look at the IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction, preview, squads and other match details.

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs EN W Dream11 Schedule

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: IN W vs EN W live at 9.30 AM IST

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs EN W Dream11 Preview

.@TheShafaliVerma becomes top-ranked batter in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. 🙌👏 #TeamIndia



More details 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 4, 2020

India Women have won every game of the group stage of the competition. During this winning streak, India Women defeated the likes of Australia Women, Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.

On the other hand, England Women have won twice from their three group stage games. England Women were defeated by South Africa in their first match of the campaign. However, they went on to defeat Thailand Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women.

IN W vs EN W live: IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction, top picks

🗓️ 1 March, 2020

🔹 Sophie Ecclestone claims her 50th T20I wicket

🔹 England qualify for the #T20WorldCup semi-finals



🗓️ 4 March, 2020

🔹 Sophie Ecclestone becomes the No.1 T20I bowler in the world



What a month it has been for the youngster so far!@MRFWorldwide | @ICC pic.twitter.com/GmmSUAXI68 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 4, 2020

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India Women, while Heather Knight will lead England Women. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the top picks for India, while Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver are the players to watch out for from England.

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs EN W playing 11 (Probable)

IN W vs EN W playing 11: India Women: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.

IN W vs EN W playing 11: England Women: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs EN W Dream11 captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs EN W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole

IN W vs EN W Dream11 prediction

India Women start off as the favourites against England Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

