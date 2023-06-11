Former IPL Chairman Gives Indirect Message To Shubman Gill After Disputed WTC Final Catch

Shubman Gill's actions were not appreciated by the BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla, who sent an indirect message to India's batsman as the controversy was not coming to an end. Team India is trying its level best to stay alive in the WTC Final 2023 against Australia.

The controversial catch by Cameron Green that resulted in Shubman Gill's dismissal was the talk of day four and the lead-up to the fifth and final day of the summit clash. Gill, along with Rohit Sharma and he showed his disappointment by pointing at the umpires over his wicket which shook the social media. However, BCCI was not appreciating Shubman Gill's action and sent him a message to avoid being part of the ongoing debate. Gill nicked a length ball from Scott Boland straightforward to Green at gully in the eighth over of India's hunt. The Australian superstar had to athletically dive to his left to catch the shot.

However, Shubman Gill remained on his crease and the umpires went for a review. The third umpire finally adjudged Shubman Gill out after reviewing the incident from different angles but social media went ablaze with the footage of ball touching the grass and claimed that the decision was not legitimate.

Ind vs Aus: What did the BCCI Vice-President say about the situation?

After the day ended, The IPL Orange Cap holder went on social media to share the picture of Green's catch using emojis of magnifying glasses as he tried to target the umpires sarcastically. Rajeev Shukla did not appreciate the act of the Gill and went on to say that: "We should not create a conflict over this. We should accept the judgment of the third umpire." while interacting with the media.

In this incident the Australian all-rounder, Green said that he believed that he got the ball and according to him that was a clean catch without any doubt. He emphasized that the decision was left to the Third Umpire (Kettleborough)who agreed and gave it as an out. Rajeev Shukla remains positive that India can chase down the score of 280 on Day 5 and create history if Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli bat well and play safe as India has 7 wickets in hand.