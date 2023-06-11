Veteran Indian Batsman Signs Up For Upcoming Lanka Premier League 2023, Base Price $50,000

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was one of the best middle-order batsmen team India has ever produced and was also the first player to slam hundreds in all three formats of the game for the country. Raina, who retired from cricket in 2020 and also from the Indian Premier League in 2021, now has signed for the austion of Lanka Premier League 2023 which is to be held in Sri Lanka later this year.

Suresh Raina has signed up for the Sri Lanka-based T20 tournament at a base price of USD 50,000 and will be the second Indian to represent the country (if he gets picked by any franchise) in the tournament. Irfan Pathan was the only Indian to feature in the Lanka Premier League and played for the Kandy Tuskers back in year 2020.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina has signed up for the LPL 2023 player auction at a base price of USD 50,000



Few notable T20 names such as Rassie Van Der Dussen, Tamim Iqbal, Colin De Grandhomme, and Chris Lynn will be amongst 355 set to go under the hammer on the 14th of June. — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) June 11, 2023

Suresh Raina's massive contribution in IPL

Suresh Raina played 322 matches for India in all three formats and scored 7988 runs including seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries. He also played for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and made 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches with one century and 39 half-centuries.

READ: Ravi Shastri questions Cameron Green's disputed catch in WTC Final; 'When fingers split..'

The former CSK star was seen behind the commentary box in the Indian Premier League 2023 and also played Abu Dhabi T10 2022 for the Deccan Gladiators. He also featured for the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket 2023.

READ: Virat Kohli sledges Smith with 'Rubbish shot' jibe in WTC Final; Aussie responds - WATCH

Talking about the Lanka Premier League, for the first time a full-fledged auction will be held to buy the players. The Sri Lanka-based T20 tournament consists of five teams Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Jaffna Kings, Kandy Falcons, and Galle Gladiators.

Each team will have a purse of USD 500,000 to spend on players in the auction and build a strong squad. The league has big names like Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, and many more.