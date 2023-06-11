Virat Kohli sledges Smith with 'Rubbish shot' jibe in WTC Final; Aussie responds - WATCH

The WTC Final between India vs Australia is at its conclusive end as the fifth and final day is about to start. So far the four days have witnessed an intriguing contest between bat and bowl. Aside from the on-field action, there have been cases of friendly banter between the players of the teams. As Virat Kohli always carries out a verbose version of himself while being in the field, thus, it was asserted that one-to-one with a player from the opposition's side could take place. And indeed a small exchange transpired on Day 4 between Kohli and Steve Smith.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the most formidable players in the cricket world today. The two are also a part of the celebrated Fab 4 group, consisting of them along with Joe Root and Kane Williamson. The two have previously always spoken well about each other and evidently, there is utmost mutual respect. However, on the ground, the competitive side often gets the better of players and something of the sort took place between these two individuals before the start of the Day 4 of the India vs Australia WTC Final.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Argues With Umpire After Gill Given Out Controversially In WTC Final - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith indulge in friendly banter

Having taken a huge lead of 173, Australia began its 2nd innings on Day 3. After losing two early wickets, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne calmed the nerves and began to take the ship beyond the reach of India. As Stumps was closing in, Steve Smith tried to play an aggressive shot and totally miscued it. The ball went up in the air and was safely taken by Shardul Thakur at the extra cover region. The shot was uncharacteristic of how Steve Smith usually bats and thus it got the attention of Virat Kohli, who stated his two-word description of the shot to Steve Smith on the following day.

Also Read | WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will India Script Historic Win At The Oval On Day 5?

Justin Langer, who is a part of the commentary panel of the WTC Final, revealed that he had a brief chat with Steve Smith before the start of Day 4. Langer divulged that as he was talking with Smith when Virat Kohli came up and said "Rubbish Shot". The former Australian batsman further told that if it had been any other player Smith would have stated "Hmmm, whatever", but because it was Kohli he said, "Hmmm, yeah! Fair call, it was a rubbish shot".

While Steve Smith got out what Kohli says was a "Rubbish Shot", Australia did get a significant lead over India before Pat Cummins eventually declared. Aussies have given Team India a target of 444. On Day 5, the result is expected to come as Australia need 7 wickets to win, whereas India are seeking a historic run chase. India are currently at 164/3 and are in search of another 280 runs to clinch the prestigious Test mace.