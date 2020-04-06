Ex-Pak Cricketer Believes Umar Akmal Should Not Be Allowed Back, Says PCB Has Been Lenient

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed recently stated that Umar Akmal should not be allowed to come back in the Pakistan cricket team after his suspension ends. The explosive batsman was recently suspended after breaching the anti-corruption code of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) twice. PCB had charged Akmal for breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code on two separate incidents.

'Just because of his contacts'

The former speedster believes that the PCB has given Akmal too many chances and has been lenient with the batsman. Ahmed also alleged that despite not performing well when Akmal keeps getting selected in the squad, it is just because of his contacts. "What is the chairman of the PCB and other officials doing in this regard? Why is no one asking selectors why he keeps coming back despite all his controversies,” Cricket Pakistan quoted the former speedster.

Ahmed also stated that although the PCB chairman keeps on changing yet Umar Akmal keeps getting chances. He added that he guarantees if Akmal is banned for six months, he will come back as soon as his ban is over. "Umar Akmal should not be allowed to come back into the side under any circumstances,” he stated.

Recently, Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah ul Haq asked Umar Akmal to change his attitude and advised him to show more dedication and commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah ul Haq further went on to praise Umar Akmal saying that there was no doubt about his potential and talent as a batsman but he needs to reassess his priorities as a professional cricketer.

Misbah ul Haq had told reporters via videoconference that nobody can do anything for him and added that he needs to be disciplined. Misbah ul Haq further said that if Umar Akmal thinks he can play in the same mode as he is today, it will be difficult for him. The Head Coach reiterated Akmal needs to show total commitment and focus to become a regular member of the side.

