Umar Akmal Has Poor Attitude, Focus To Succeed In International Cricket: Misbah Ul Haq

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has had a roller-coaster ride in international cricket so far as the wicketkeeper-batsman has only played 121 ODIs for his country in a career that has spanned more than a decade. Umar Akmal has a knack of finding himself in some or the other problem. Umar Akmal was first suspended for breaching the anti-corruption code in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). And recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked him to return the paycheck he received from Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 2020 because of an ongoing match-fixing enquiry.

Misbah ul Haq has words of advice for Umar Akmal

Now, the Pakistan cricket team's head coach cum chief selector Misbah ul Haq has given some words of advice to Umar Akmal. Misbah ul Haq has asked Umar Akmal to change his attitude and advised him to show more dedication or commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah ul Haq further went on to praise Umar Akmal saying that there was no doubt about his potential and talent as a batsman but he needs to reassess his priorities as a professional cricketer.

Misbah ul Haq told reporters via videoconference that nobody can do anything for him and added that he needs to be disciplined. Misbah ul Haq further said that if Umar Akmal thinks he can play in the same mode as he is today, it will be difficult for him. Misbah ul Haq also said that Umar Akmal needs to show total commitment and focus to become a regular member of the side.

Umar Akmal started his career on a great note as he scored a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009. But frequent disciplinary problems led to his ouster from the national team. Umar Akmal was also charged and arrested after a fight with a traffic warden in 2014. In 2017, he was also sent back from England for being unfit.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI