'Only 8 People': Owais Shah Slams 'diverse' England For Lack Of Asians In Coaching Setup

Former England cricketer Owais Shah raised questions on England's 'diverse' policy, citing the inadequate representation of Asians in the coaching setup as he opined on racism. Cricketers have come out to raise their voice against discrimination based on skin colour in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Owais Shah's claim comes after the England team boasted of giving equal opportunities for players diverse backgrounds.

READ | Roberts Lost Trust, Respect, Nick's Job Like A Rookie Spinner Facing Kohli On Debut: Speed

'Only eight people'

Referring to newly-appointed Surrey coach Vikram Solanki's case, the former England star alleged lack of representation of Asians in the country's coaching setup. In an interview with Sky Sports, Owais Shah claimed that only eight people of colour were a part of England's huge support staff and called it phenomenal. Further, the ex-England cricketer pointed out that he had lived in London, a diverse city, for many years and that it was 'phenomenal' to see only eight people of Asian or Caribbean descent in the coaching setup. Acknowledging Vikram's appointment, Owais Shah said that the bigger picture must be looked at and that the best person should be given the job irrespective of the skin colour.

READ | Jordan Credits ECB For Ensuring Safe Return Of Game, Says 'whole World Will Be Watching'

'We stand for diversity'

Joining other sporting sides in expressing solidarity with George Floyd, the England cricket team staunchly opposed racism with a picture that showed diversity among the English cricket team. Protests have rocked the US after a Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. Earlier, members of the Liverpool football team took to one knee to show support for Floyd and to mark their protest against racism.

We stand for diversity,



We stand against racism. pic.twitter.com/onhWj07n2i — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2020

READ | Windies' Shai Hope Vows To Go Hard On Himself, Wants To Get His Runs And Stats In Place

READ | Gautam Gambhir Talks About Virat Kohli's Biggest Strength On The Cricket Field