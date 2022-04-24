Last Updated:

Former Ranji Trophy-winning Cricketer Rajesh Verma Dies At 40

Former Mumbai player Rajesh Verma, a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning squad of 2006-07, died here on Sunday, following a heart attack.

Verma, a right-arm medium-pacer, was 40.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his former Mumbai team-mate, Bhavin Thakkar.  

Though he played only seven first-class matches, Verma was a key member of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning squad in 2006-07.

Verma, who made his first-class debut in the 2002/03 season, played his last game against Punjab at the Brabourne stadium in 2008.

In the seven games, he managed to pick 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5/97.

He also played eleven List-A matches from which he bagged 20 wickets. 

