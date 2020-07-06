FPC Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live Game Info

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club will be squaring off against Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. FPC vs GHC will be the 28th match of the Finnish Premier League 2020 season. FPC have managed to win just one game out of the six games played in the season so far. As for GHC, they are on the seventh spot of the league table. Both the teams desperately need a win to keep themselves alive in the league. Viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

The FPC vs GHC match will commence on Monday, July 6, 2020, 8:30 PM PM IST. Fans can play the FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs GHC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs GHC Dream11 team.

FPC vs GHC Dream11 team

FPC vs GHC Dream11 top picks

Muhammad Aqeel (Captain)

Waseem Qureshi (Vice-captain)

Bilal Khan

Abdullah Attiqe (WK)

Asad Ijaz

Ghulfam Nazir

FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FPC vs GHC Dream11 team

FPC vs GHC Dream11 team: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC)

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah

FPC vs GHC Dream11 team: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC)

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction: FPC vs GHC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

: Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction

Our FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction is that Greater Helsinki CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs GHC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs GHC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPC vs GHC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

