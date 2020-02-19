Yuvraj Singh Addresses Rumours Of His Acting Debut In Web Series With Brother Zoravar

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has had an illustrious career on the field and is not venturing into different avenues after calling it quits for the international and IPL career. As per recent reports, the 2011 World Cup-winning player will soon feature in a web series along with his wife actor Hazel Keech and his brother Zoravar Singh. The series will reportedly be produced by Assam-based Dream House Productionz and will document the life of the cricketer and his brother.

However, earlier on Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter account and clarified the reports by rubbishing the rumours of his debut on the digital platform. The reports about the web series featuring him along with his wife and brother have been refuted by the cricketer as he stated that they're untrue and incorrect. He posted a message clarifying that the said web series will feature his brother Zoravar and not him.

Take a look:

Just to put some things in to correct perspective with regards to the recent news on me making a debut into webseries is factually incorrect, the web series features my younger brother and not me. Request all my friends in media to take corrective measures on the same. ThankYou🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 19, 2020

About the show

The entire series will be bankrolled by Assam based production company Dream House Productionz. According to multiple reports, Yuvraj's mother, Shabnam Singh will be closely related to the web series. In an interview with a news publication, Shabnam Singh revealed that she is pleased and excited for both her sons and feels proud to be a part of the new venture of Zoravar. She also added that the role essayed by Zoravar is an effort to successfully connect with the audiences, as the show has no filter.

