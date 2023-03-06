From IND Vs AUS To UEFA Champions League: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of The Week

Quick links:
Image: AP/BCCI
The coming week is scheduled to feature several high-octane events across different corners of the sporting world. While the Women’s Premier League will see seven of its group matches being played this week, the India and Australia will also lock horns in the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having said that, here’s a look at the exciting sporting events lined up from March 9 to March 12.
BAN vs ENG ODI & T20I series
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023
SA vs WI Test series
South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Wanderers from March 8 onwards
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023
India vs Australia fourth Test match in Ahmedabad from March 9 onwards
NZ vs SL Test series
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test in Christchurch from March 9 onwards
UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2 (Key clashes)
Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2 (Key clashes)
Manchester United vs Real Betis on March 10, 1:30 PM IST
Premier League 2022-23 (Key clashes)
Other key clashes-
WWE Monday Night Raw on Tuesday, March 7
WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Saturday, March 11