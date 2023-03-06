From IND Vs AUS To UEFA Champions League: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of The Week

The coming week is scheduled to feature several high-octane events across different corners of the sporting world. While the Women’s Premier League will see seven of its group matches being played this week, the India and Australia will also lock horns in the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having said that, here’s a look at the exciting sporting events lined up from March 9 to March 12.

Cricket

BAN vs ENG ODI & T20I series

Bangladesh vs England 3rd ODI - March 6

Bangladesh vs England, 1st T20I - March 9

Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I - March 12

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 6, 7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - March 7, 7:30 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 8, 7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - March 9, 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz - March 10, 7:30 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Deli Capitals - March 11, 7:30 PM IST

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - March 12, 7:30 PM IST

SA vs WI Test series

South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Wanderers from March 8 onwards

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

India vs Australia fourth Test match in Ahmedabad from March 9 onwards

NZ vs SL Test series

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test in Christchurch from March 9 onwards

Football

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2 (Key clashes)

Chelsea vs Dortmund - March 8, 1:30 PM IST

Bayern vs PSG - March 9, 1:30 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan - March 9, 1:30 PM IST

Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2 (Key clashes)

Manchester United vs Real Betis on March 10, 1:30 PM IST

Premier League 2022-23 (Key clashes)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest on March 11, 8:30 PM IST

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on March 11, 11:00 PM IST

Manchester United vs Southampton on March 12, 7:30 PM IST

Fulham vs Arsenal on March 12, 7:30 PM IST

Other key clashes-

Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr on March 9, 11:00 PM IST

LaLiga 2022-23 - Real Madrid vs Espanyol on March 11, 6:30 PM IST

Ligue 1 2022-23 - PSG vs Brest on March 12, 1:30 AM IST

WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw on Tuesday, March 7

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Saturday, March 11