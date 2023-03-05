WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Responds To Comparison With Virat Kohli; 'I'm Nowhere Near'

Smriti Mandhana played her first match in the newly launched Women’s Premier League tournament on Sunday, March 5, as she led the Royal Challengers Bangalore team against the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, Mandhana spoke to reporters in the pre-match press conference and revealed notable details about leading RCB in WPL 2023.

Having been sold as the most expensive player at the WPL 2023 auction, Mandhana went on to say she wants to emulate Virat Kohli as the marquee player for RCB.

Mandhana has established herself as one of the leading figures in women’s cricket in India and has now joined the RCB franchise. Her journey up to the top of cricketing ladders has made fans compare her to Kohli every now and then. Shedding light on the same, she said certainly aims to reach that level but is nowhere near it currently.

‘I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near’: Smriti Mandhana

"I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana said at the presser.

“Definitely a big moment”

Speaking about RCB’s opening game against DC at the WPL 2023, Mandhana added, "Well yeah, definitely a big moment for I think all of us including all the overseas (players) as well because it is first ever WPL match. We have been part of teams where we have played in pressure situations. One thing we always tell and that is the one thing that we have to go and enjoy and have each other's back."

Intense bidding war for Smriti Mandhana at WPL 2023 auction

Mandhana received a mammoth bid worth INR 3.4 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction and was the most expensive player at the event. RCB acquired her services after an intense bidding battle against Mumbai Indians, who roped in the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur instead. The WPL 2023 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, March 4.