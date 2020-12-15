FUJ Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Fujairah will face Ajman in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The FUJ vs AJM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The FUJ vs AJM live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team, FUJ vs AJM match prediction and FUJ vs AJM playing 11.

FUJ vs AJM live: FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction and preview

Fujairah are currently the in-form team in the tournament with 4 wins out of 4, due to which they are currently at the top of the points table. They currently look a well-oiled unit with bowling, batting and fielding department all clicking well for the team. Fujairah beat ECB Blues in their previous match by 6 wickets and they will be looking to continue their winning run and make it 5 wins in a row.

Ajman, on the other hand, are not having a good tournament as they are rooted to the 5th spot with 2 points. They are currently on a three-match losing streak and will have to play really well to beat Fujairah, which will also bring an end to their losing streak. While the match looks one-sided on paper, Ajman will look to spring in a surprise.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Probable FUJ vs AJM playing 11

FUJ: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh

AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction: FUJ vs AJM top picks

Waseem Muhammad

Usman Khan

Rameez Shahzad

Rohan Mustafa

FUJ vs AJM match prediction: FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team

FUJ vs AJM live: FUJ vs AJM match prediction

As per our FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction, top picks and FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs AJM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

