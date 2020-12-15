HUR Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in Match 8 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HUR vs STR match will be played at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston. The HUR vs STR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at HUR vs STR live scores, HUR vs STR match prediction and HUR vs STR playing 11.

HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction: HUR vs STR live match preview

These two teams faced each other on Sunday, December 13 and it was Hurricanes who came out winners by 11 runs. The Hurricanes batted first and scored 174-5 courtesy a fine half-century from D'Arcy Short (75 runs) at the top. Will Jacks scored 34 runs, while Wes Agar was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers with 2 wickets for 24 runs from 4 overs.

Want the Strikers #BBL10 fixture synced with your calendar? 🗓️ We've got you covered! Click the following link and you won't miss a game! https://t.co/aLNAs4yasf#BlueEnergy pic.twitter.com/V2QgILlHsG — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 14, 2020

Strikers in reply, did not bat really well as their top-order collapsed without making any major contribution. Matt Renshaw scored 33 runs, while Daniel Worrall's big-hitting at the end (62*) did not take the team past the finish line as Strikers could only manage 163-9 from 20 overs. For the Hurricanes, James Faulkner picked up 3/21 and will be expected to deliver with the ball yet again. While Hurricanes will look to make it two wins out of two over the Strikers, the Peter Siddle-led side will look to even the scores. Fans can expect a great contest between these two sides.

HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction: Probable HUR vs STR playing 11

HUR: Will Jacks, D Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

STR: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs

HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HUR vs STR Dream11 team

D’Arcy Short

Matt Renshaw

Alex Carey

Rashid Khan

HUR vs STR match prediction: HUR vs STR Dream11 team

HUR vs STR live: HUR vs STR match prediction

As per our HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction, HUR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUR vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HUR vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

