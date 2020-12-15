SHA Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sharjah will face Dubai Pulse Secure in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The SHA vs DUB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SHA vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at SHA vs DUB Dream11 team, SHA vs DUB match prediction and SHA vs DUB playing 11.
Both teams are currently in top four and the winner of this match will move up places on the points table. Sharjah played their previous match versus Abu Dhabi which they won by 31 runs thanks to an all-round performance from the side. They will be looking to continue their fine form and move upto the third spot on the points table.
Dubai are currently third on the points table and will be looking to keep hold of their spot if they win the match. They won their previous match versus Ajman by 36 runs and will be entering the match versus Sharjah will full confidence. Fans would be in for a great contest between bat and ball.
SHA Playing 11: Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul
DUB Playing 11: Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan
Omer Farooq
Fayyaz Ahmad
Kashif Daud
Tahir Latif
As per our SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHA vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
