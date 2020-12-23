FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team And Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Semi-final Details

Fujairah lock horns against Dubai in the first semi-final of the Emirates D20 League. The match is scheduled to be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and begins at 5:30 PM according to IST. Let’s look into the FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs DUB match prediction and other match details.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

Fujairah was unbeaten in the league stage having managed to register a perfect record. Ahmed Raza’s side manages to win ten out of ten games and walk into the semi-final brimming with confidence. They start the match as favourites given the strong team quality and form of the team together as a unit.

Dubai, on the other hand, managed to win just 4 out of their 10 games while registering 5 losses. Ranking 4th in the D20 League table, they scrapped through to book a slot for themselves in the semi-finals. They face a mammoth task as they play a high flying Fujairah side in an attempt to qualify for the finals of the Emirates D20 League.

Also Read ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Match Preview

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Lovepreet Bajwa, Hamdan Tahir, Aayan Khan Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao, Maroof Merchant, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Akif Raja

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Tahir Latif, Syed Haider, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Bilal Cheema, Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Ahaan Fernandes Nilansh Keswani,, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Rahul Bhatia, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Hassan

Also Read Emirates D20 League Semi-Final FUJ Vs DUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

FUJ vs DUB playing 11

Fujairah- Ahmed Raza, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem Luqman Hazrat, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid

Dubai- Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra,, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema, Ali Naseer Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Shahrukh Sheikh, ,, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah

Also Read Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir Recall 1st Impressions Of MS Dhoni Before 2004 India Debut

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team

WicketKeeper – Adnaan Khan

Batters – Punya Mehra, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad

All-Rounders – Muhammad Hassan (VC), Omer Farooq, Rohan Mustafa (C), Ahmed Raza

Bowlers – Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Sabir Rao

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team Top Picks

Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Hassan

Also Read HEA Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

FUJ vs DUB match prediction

Fujairah are likely to maintain their unbeaten record and we predict an easy win for them to into the finals of the Emirates D20 League.

Note: The above FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team and FUJ vs DUB playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.