HEA Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Brisbane Heat will take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 13 of BBL 2020 on Wednesday, December 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The HEA vs STR live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our HEA vs STR match prediction, HEA vs STR squads and HEA vs STR Dream11 team.

HEA vs STR Match Preview

Brisbane Heat have had an abysmal start to the tournament, having lost their first two matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom spot in the BBL points table with just one point to their name which they got due to the newly introduced Bash Boost rule. The Heat will really need to step their game up because a loss in this fixture will detriment their chances of making it to the final four.

On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers are in a similar situation, having won one and lost two matches. They are placed at the fifth position in the points table with five points. The Strikers desperately need a win in this fixture to get going in the competition. Both sides are filled with exciting players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction: Squads for HEA vs STR playing 11

Brisbane Heat Squad

Chris Lynn (Captain), Jimmy Pierson (Wicket-keeper), Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Simon Milenko, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wood, Connor Sully, James Bazley

Adelaide Strikers Squad

Peter Siddle (Captain), Harry Nielsen (Wicket-keeper), Phillip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Liam O’Connor, Spencer Johnson

HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks from HEA vs STR playing 11

Chris Lynn

Jack Wildermuth

Jake Weatherald

Rashid Khan

HEA vs STR match prediction: HEA vs STR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Pierson

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn (Captain), Phillip Salt, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Daniel Lawrence

Bowlers: Peter Siddle (Vice-captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall,

HEA vs STR live: HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction

According to our HEA vs STR match prediction, STR are favourites to win the game.

Note: The HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and HEA vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HEA vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

