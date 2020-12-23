Emirates D20 League Semi-Final FUJ Vs DUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dubai and Fujairah teams will battle it out in the 1st Semi-Final of the Emirates D20 League on Wednesday, December 23. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the FUJ vs DUB live streaming information, FUJ vs DUB squads, Fujairah vs Dubai live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: FUJ vs DUB preview

After a highly entertaining league stage, the top four teams are all set to enthrall the fans with spectacular cricketing action. The stakes will be higher in the semi-Final, as the fortunes of both the participating teams depend on the result. The Fujairah side have dominated the competition with their stellar performances. Having played 10 matches in the competition so far, Fujairah are yet to face their maiden loss in the tournament.

Dubai finished at fourth place after the league stage with four wins in ten matches to their name. The two teams have already locked horns twice in the league, and Fujairah have claimed victories on both occasions. Dubai will be eying to turn the tables with a spirited performance in the crucial encounter, whereas Fujairah would look to keep their winning streak intact and grab a spot in the Final.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

A balanced wicket is expected at the venue that will offer assistance to both batsmen as well as bowlers. Considering the last five encounters at the venue, bowlers have had an upper-hand. While fans witnessed several high-scoring matches earlier in the tournament, teams batting first have struggled to post a big total in the recent matches. The chasing teams have won four out of the last five contests on the surface. The captain winning the toss could also look to bowl first in the knockout fixture.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the game. There will be no cloud cover during the fixture, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest as well. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

FUJ vs DUB squads

FUJ squad: Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hassan Khalid, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Maroof Merchant, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan.

DUB squad: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan,Saqib Manshad, Rudra Madhav, Rahul Bhatia, Punya Mehra

FUJ vs DUB live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India

The Emirates D20 League is not a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to catch the FUJ vs DUB live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app for the live-action. For Fujairah vs Dubai live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

