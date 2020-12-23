ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Match Preview

ECB Blues will face Sharjah in their upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League. The second semi-finals are scheduled to be played at ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and start at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SHA match prediction, and other details of the game.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

ECB Blues have been in excellent form coming into Wednesday night's match. Credit goes to their bowlers of ECB Blues who have been magnificent and compensated for average batting displays as they have registered an impressive seven out of ten wins in group stage matches. They will be banking on their bowlers again as they start the match with odds favoring them in the semi-final of the Emirates D20 League.

Sharjah, on the other hand, ended the league stages as the 3rd ranked team of the Emirates D20 League group stage. They have a roller coaster run of form with 11 points to their name that came off four wins, and four losses alongside one match ending in N/R. They will be looking forward to taking a positive stride in the match and look to book a slot for themselves in the finals tonight with a win against ECB Blues

Squads for ECB vs SHA Dream11 team

Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Ansh Tandon, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, M Farazuddin, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Ateeq Ur Rehman

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan Harris, Renjth Mani, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Mohammad Boota Nathan Shibu, Krishnan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Faisal Khan Baraki

ECB vs SHA playing 11 (Likely line-ups)

Emirates Cricket Board: Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmed, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Aryan Lakra

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad Nathan Shibum, Krishan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Mohammed Halan, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Faisal Altaf, Khalid Shah

ECB vs SHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Muhammad Boota

Batters – Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Basil Hameed

All-Rounders – Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali

Bowlers – Faisal Altaf, Krishnan Paul, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan

ECB vs SHA Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain- Kashif Daud

Vice-Captain – Aryan Lakra

ECB vs SHA match prediction

We predict a win for ECB Blues who start the match as heavy favourites.

Note: The above ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SHA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team and ECB vs SHA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

