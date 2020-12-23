ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
ECB Blues will face Sharjah in their upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League. The second semi-finals are scheduled to be played at ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and start at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SHA match prediction, and other details of the game.
It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020
ECB Blues have been in excellent form coming into Wednesday night's match. Credit goes to their bowlers of ECB Blues who have been magnificent and compensated for average batting displays as they have registered an impressive seven out of ten wins in group stage matches. They will be banking on their bowlers again as they start the match with odds favoring them in the semi-final of the Emirates D20 League.
Sharjah, on the other hand, ended the league stages as the 3rd ranked team of the Emirates D20 League group stage. They have a roller coaster run of form with 11 points to their name that came off four wins, and four losses alongside one match ending in N/R. They will be looking forward to taking a positive stride in the match and look to book a slot for themselves in the finals tonight with a win against ECB Blues
Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Ansh Tandon, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, M Farazuddin, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Ateeq Ur Rehman
Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan Harris, Renjth Mani, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Mohammad Boota Nathan Shibu, Krishnan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Faisal Khan Baraki
Emirates Cricket Board: Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmed, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Aryan Lakra
Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad Nathan Shibum, Krishan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Mohammed Halan, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Faisal Altaf, Khalid Shah
Wicketkeeper - Muhammad Boota
Batters – Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Basil Hameed
All-Rounders – Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali
Bowlers – Faisal Altaf, Krishnan Paul, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan
Captain- Kashif Daud
Vice-Captain – Aryan Lakra
We predict a win for ECB Blues who start the match as heavy favourites.
Note: The above ECB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, ECB vs SHA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team and ECB vs SHA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.
