Mahmudullah XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI are slated to feature in the fifth match of the BCB President’s Cup on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream info, how to watch MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream live in India and where to catch the MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores.

BCB President’s Cup 2020



Tamim XI vs Mahmudullah XI#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/9JzGnkcuTs — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 19, 2020

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream info and preview

It has been a mixed bag for both the teams so far in their respective campaigns. Tamim XI faced an embarrassing loss against Mahmudullah XI in their opening contest in the 50-over tournament. The Mahmudullah-led side put on a spectacular bowling performance to bundle out Tamim Iqbal and co for a paltry 103 in a rain-hit contest that was revised to a 47-over match.

Tamim XI earned a comprehensive victory in their subsequent fixture against Najmul XI. Mahmudullah XI have featured in three matches so far and have lost their remaining two.

Shariful Islam of Tamim XI speaks ahead of their match against Mahmudullah XI tomorrow (October 19) at SBNCS.#BCB pic.twitter.com/o99jCnOVyu — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 18, 2020

ALSO READ | Narine Cleared Of Suspect Bowling Action By IPL

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: Weather report

There will be significant cloud cover during the match. The teams will hope to battle it out in a full 50-over contest as their clash earlier in the tournament was interrupted by rain. There is a 20% chance of rain during the proceedings. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Trolled By Netizens For Virat Kohli-like Celebration Before 2 Super Overs

Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: Pitch report

The wicket at Dhaka has assisted the bowlers throughout the competition. Pacers have taken advantage of the conditions and have remained at the forefront for their respective teams. Out of the four matches, the batting sides have managed to cross the 200-run mark in just two innings. Considering the wicket and the cloudy conditions, pace bowlers are expected the dominate the contest on Monday as well as per our MAH XI vs TAM XI prediction.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Warner Disappointed With Defeat Vs Kolkata, Feels Team Leaked Runs Towards End

MAH XI vs TAM XI live stream: MAH XI vs TAM XI live in India & MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores details

TV audiences will not be able to enjoy MAH vs TAM XI live in India, as it is not a televised event in the country. Fans who wish to follow the encounter between the two sides can visit the Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube page for live streaming. Fans can visit the cricket board's Twitter page for MAH XI vs TAM XI live scores.

Points Table of BCB President’s Cup 2020 #bcbpresidentscup pic.twitter.com/KODbVWewBF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 18, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rabada Says Team Looking At Areas Of Improvement As Every Game Is 'crucial'

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.