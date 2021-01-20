Gabba Test: Cricket Australia Wins Fans Over Online With Open Letter For The Indian Team

Australia and India competed in one of the best Test series in the history of the format, a series that will be talked about for generations to come. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw a plethora of brilliant performances from both sides. However, it was India who were clinical when it mattered, which is why they were able to retain the coveted trophy 2-1 after winning the Gabba Test.

Cricket Australia thank BCCI for their unwavering support in heartfelt letter

Prior to the thrilling Border-Gavaskar series, the two cricketing giants locked horns in a three-match ODI series, as well as, a three-match T20I series. While it were the hosts who won the ODI series 2-1, India emerged victorious in the T20I series by the same margin. The only thing that separated the two sides from each other was the Gabba Test which India won by three wickets, thus ending Australia's 32-year-old streak of not losing a Test at the venue.

On Wednesday, after the completion of a successful tour, Cricket Australia (CA) took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt letter to thank the BCCI and all the personnel who helped the board deliver a memorable series. In the letter, CA mentioned that they will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their trust, friendship and commitment in helping them deliver such a delightful series in these trying times.

CA thanked the BCCI, the Indian players, coaches and support staff for cooperating with them despite so many public health and logistical challenges. They also lauded the excellent performances displayed by both sides throughout the two-month tour. CA stated that they will never forget the sacrifices made by the members of the BCCI for making the tour possible.

CA also expressed gratitude towards all the government health officials, venues, broadcast and commercial partners, cricket associations, players, match officials, staff and their families. In the end, CA congratulated the Indian team for the character, resilience and spirit they showed in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

As soon as CA uploaded the post, fans flooded it with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans appreciated CA's sincere letter and thanked the board for organising a wonderful series. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to CA's open letter.

Taking this opportunity to thank @CricketAus , their wonderful team and fans for an amazing series. Your team proved yet again that the Aussies never ever go down without a fight. Gosh! What fighting spirit you people possess! Thank you again! — Prasad (@PhalakePrasad) January 20, 2021

Thanks for giving some special moments like this 🙌🥳#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jjoJZ1cK91 — Mownick_raaj (@MMownick) January 20, 2021

Thanks for delivering us such an unbelievable , unimaginable series . Always going to look for more — Harshita Nim (@StarcianHarry56) January 20, 2021

A brilliant gesture by Cricket Australia. This was one of the best series ever and one that will be remembered for a long time! Win or lose, the players and fans are all a big family who enjoy the best sport in the world. ThankYou Australia — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) January 20, 2021

India vs Australia series recap

As far as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is concerned, India were down and out after being annihilated by Australia who bowled out the visitors for just 36 in the first Test at Adelaide and subsequently won the match by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. However, the side made a remarkable comeback in the second Test in Melbourne as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front to help India secure an 8-wicket win and draw the series level.

The third Test in Sydney ended in a draw, a game where India showed incredible fighting spirit and immense character to draw the match from an improbable situation. The fourth match was at The Gabba and all odds were stacked against India as Australia hadn't lost a Test match at the venue in 32 years. However, the Men in Blue beat all odds and scripted history by beating the Aussies by 3 wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the series 2-1.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

