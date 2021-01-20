Home
Harsha Bhogle Divides Opinion On 'Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Draw Fans To Tests' Claim

Popular commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account to mention that players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant increase the popularity of Tests.

Aditya Desai
Harsha Bhogle

India's tour of Australia proved to be a blockbuster one as fans relished the closely fought battle between the two cricketing giants. With several key players from the Indian contingent on the sidelines due to injuries, the onus was on the youngsters to deliver an inspiring performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Undaunted by the Australian challenger, the young unit did ultimately repay the faith shown by the team management with a stellar performance in the India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba. 

Harsha Bhogle feels players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant amplify the popularity of Test cricket 

With the introduction of T20 cricket and franchise-based leagues, the popularity of red-ball cricket may have taken a hit. However, the intense battle between India and Australia proved that cricket enthusiasts still relish the longer format as fans tuned in large numbers to catch the live-action of the contest. The Indian team had the challenging task of chasing an imposing total of 328 on the final day of the India vs Australia Test to clinch the series. 

Indian youngsters such as Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion and showcased exceptional batsmanship against a fierce Australian bowling attack on a final day wicket to help India register a momentous win in Brisbane. Opener Shubman Gill countered the barrage of short-pitched deliveries with great confidence, and his positive intent upfront set the tone for the run chase. The 21-year-old ultimately missed out on his maiden Test century and was dismissed on 91. 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also batted with great composure early on. The Southpaw accelerated the innings once he was set, and threatened to take the game away from the hosts with his counter-attacking approach. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 89 and pioneered his side to a comprehensive 3-wicket win. India's spirited performance at the Gabba is even more special as Australia had not lost a single Test at the venue since 1988. Popular sports presenter, Harsha Bhogle, took to his Twitter account to mention how dynamic players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant draw more people to Test matches and several fans also endorsed the commentator's claims. 

However, certain fans were not too pleased with the statements. They suggested that players like Cheteshwar Pujara are the true ambassadors of the longer format. Cheteshwar Pujara also contributed significantly in the run-chase and batted for over 200 balls for his 56.

Harsha Bhogle also later went on to praise the gritty Cheteshwar Pujara for his composed knock

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram 

 

