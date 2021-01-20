Harsha Bhogle Divides Opinion On 'Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Draw Fans To Tests' Claim

India's tour of Australia proved to be a blockbuster one as fans relished the closely fought battle between the two cricketing giants. With several key players from the Indian contingent on the sidelines due to injuries, the onus was on the youngsters to deliver an inspiring performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Undaunted by the Australian challenger, the young unit did ultimately repay the faith shown by the team management with a stellar performance in the India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba.

Harsha Bhogle feels players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant amplify the popularity of Test cricket

With the introduction of T20 cricket and franchise-based leagues, the popularity of red-ball cricket may have taken a hit. However, the intense battle between India and Australia proved that cricket enthusiasts still relish the longer format as fans tuned in large numbers to catch the live-action of the contest. The Indian team had the challenging task of chasing an imposing total of 328 on the final day of the India vs Australia Test to clinch the series.

Indian youngsters such as Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion and showcased exceptional batsmanship against a fierce Australian bowling attack on a final day wicket to help India register a momentous win in Brisbane. Opener Shubman Gill countered the barrage of short-pitched deliveries with great confidence, and his positive intent upfront set the tone for the run chase. The 21-year-old ultimately missed out on his maiden Test century and was dismissed on 91.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also batted with great composure early on. The Southpaw accelerated the innings once he was set, and threatened to take the game away from the hosts with his counter-attacking approach. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 89 and pioneered his side to a comprehensive 3-wicket win. India's spirited performance at the Gabba is even more special as Australia had not lost a single Test at the venue since 1988. Popular sports presenter, Harsha Bhogle, took to his Twitter account to mention how dynamic players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant draw more people to Test matches and several fans also endorsed the commentator's claims.

Isn't it brilliant that young players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are drawing people into Test cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

I AGREE WITH Harsha Bhogle: Isn't it brilliant that young players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are drawing people into Test cricket? https://t.co/MPpmQfbRl0 #AUSvIND via @cricbuzz @bhogleharsha — Dilbag Koundalਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ #SocialDistancing🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) January 19, 2021

Yes gill played really well in the pitch which has bounce and pace good execution of shots by youngster who will lift the glory of indian test cricket.... — Divij (@Divij56252247) January 19, 2021

Couldn't agree more! You have next gen players like Shardul Thakur & Washington Sundar who've helped as well — Vaishali R (@VaishaliR17) January 19, 2021

Absolutely correct the intent if the team nd game has been changed a lot — Sandeep Sankar (@SandeepSankar3) January 19, 2021

Shubman becz of his class batting & pant becz of his acts and fearless batting both are amazing sir — Utkarsh Gautam (@Utkarsh_54) January 19, 2021

However, certain fans were not too pleased with the statements. They suggested that players like Cheteshwar Pujara are the true ambassadors of the longer format. Cheteshwar Pujara also contributed significantly in the run-chase and batted for over 200 balls for his 56.

yeah, True, but Its people like Pujare who is holding it all in one piece https://t.co/34kApk5LaM — RJ VISHNU 🚴 BIG FM (@RJVishnu) January 19, 2021

Actually Pujara is what inspiring me the most! Even after so many blows , standing tall like a Lion! A real Lion hearted man! — Uday (@Cricket19305144) January 19, 2021

You forgot Pujara.. — Shubham Vikramsingh (@Shubhambais007) January 19, 2021

He deserves the cup pic.twitter.com/vo8uf9115m — Amalraj (@RageVDX) January 19, 2021

Harsha Bhogle also later went on to praise the gritty Cheteshwar Pujara for his composed knock

No praise too high for @cheteshwar1. This is bravery and commitment of the very very highest order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

