Rishabh Pant Replies To AB De Villiers Pointing Out THIS Stunning Similarity Between Them

Indian stumper Rishabh Pant played an innings of a lifetime to help India script history and beat Australia by three wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane. Notably, this was Australia's first loss at the venue in 32 years. Courtesy of the win, the hosts were able to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Risbhan Pant thanks AB de Villiers for praise, says he is always learning from the best

Chasing a target of 328, the dynamic batsman came to the crease at a difficult time with India's score reading 167/3. The southpaw showed a lot of maturity in his innings as he respected good balls and dispatched the bad ones for boundaries. Pant ensured that he stayed put at the crease until the end and guided India home with three wickets to spare. The Delhi-based cricketer scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls. Pant's stroke-filled innings was laced with nine fours and one six. The left-hander was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

Pant's sensational innings sent the Twitterati into frenzy. Several reactions poured in as the cricketing community lauded the 23-year old's incredible batting and fighting spirit. Among the many praisers was former South African captain AB de Villiers who congratulated and lauded the Indian team on the historic win and also heaped praise on Rishabh Pant for his fantastic innings.

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

Now, Pant has responded to de Villiers' tweet praising him. The Indian wicketkeeper thanked the South African and added that he is always learning from the best (referring to de Villiers). Pant further said that he will see him at the IPL 2021. Notably, both Pant and de Villiers don #17 on their jerseys.

Always learning from the best. Thank you Mr 360, ABD. See you at the IPL😉 #17 ❤️ https://t.co/fIryvtIPxO — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant stats

Pant's brilliant performances have earned him a placed in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England which is set to commence on February 5 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Rishabh Pant stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say the least. Pant has played 16 Tests where he has scored 1,088 runs at a brilliant average of 43.52 with four fifties and two hundreds to his name. As far as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 67 catches and effected two stumpings.

SOURCE: RISHABH PANT INSTAGRAM/ ICC FACEBOOK

