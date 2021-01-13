Gabba Test: Kevin Pietersen Advises India On 'how To Shut Australia Up' Post SCG Sledging

The Australian cricket team has a reputation for being fierce competitors on the field. They have resorted to psychological warfare tactics in an attempt to get under the skin of the opposition. The Tim Paine-led side adopted the same approach against India in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the home team could not reap any dividends out of it and failed to clinch the Test match. As a result, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently revealed what India must do in order to put an end to Australia's sledging.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Kevin Pietersen's suggestion to team India for countering sledging

England's Kevin Pietersen, who was himself known to be a fiery character on the field during his playing days, also had several confrontations with several Australian cricketers on the ground. The cricketer-turned-commentator has on multiple occasions slammed Australia's on-field behaviour and has been very vocal about the same. Writing about it in his blog for betway.com, the 40-year-old mentioned how sledging will remain constant whenever Australia are involved in a contest of one-upmanship.

The prolific batsman revealed how the Aussies have a tendency to use verbal banter as a tactical ploy. He pointed out that the side is desperate to win, which is why they will not shy away from using everything within the laws of the game to get the result in their favour. During the final day of the Sydney Test, the likes of Tim Paine and Matthew Wade came under the radar of fans due to their questionable behaviour.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who also is the leader of the Australian Test side, targeted India's R Ashwin constantly and was also seen hurling abuses to the player. Close-in fielder Matthew Wade, on the other hand, was lambasted by Indian fans for necessarily directing his throws towards the injured Hanuma Vihari. Kevin Pietersen, in his blog, opined that sledging could be deemed fine as long as it does not get personal. As per the ex-cricketer, the best way India can 'shut Australia up;' is by beating them in the series.

The former England captain reckoned that Tim Paine is likely to repeat the same kind of behaviour if a similar situation arises. As per Pietersen, the Australian captain's post-match justifications are not reliable and he is likely to get into confrontations with Indian players in the upcoming Gabba Test as well. The England star was also critical of Paine and Wade's behaviour during the 2019 Ashes series.

Nothing more annoying than Tim Paine & Matthew Wade carrying on like pork chops, close to the bat!



SHUT UP! #Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 5, 2019

India vs Australia 4th Test: Injury-marred India head to Australia's fortress

After their epic showdown at Sydney, the two teams will battle it out for the final time in the Gabba Test. With the series poised evenly, both teams are expected to be involved in a tooth and nail fight yet again. After their third encounter ended in a stalemate, it remains to be seen if we get a clear winner of the series after the fourth fixture. The Brisbane Test is scheduled to being from January 15.

