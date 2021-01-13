Hanuma Vihari Responds To Babul Supriyo After He Accused Him Of 'murdering Cricket'

Team India's middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari has come forward and corrected Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo after the latter had misspelled his name in his tweet that he had posted on Monday after Team India secured a hard-fought draw against Australia in the recently-concluded third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It so happened that reacting on Vihari's innings who at a point had played 109 balls to score 7 runs, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed it "atrocious". Taking to Twitter, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate change said that Vihari "not only killed any chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered cricket".

Nonetheless, Supriyo misspelled Hanuma Vihari as 'Hanuma Bihari' and when it came to the Andhra cricketer's notice, he did not hesitate to correct Babul Supriyo saying that his name is 'Hanuma Vihari'. The player, however, refrained to comment on anything else.

If Hanuma showed this little initiative of just standing& hitting the BAD BALLS for boundaries, India may hv got this historic win GIVEN that Pant did what no one expected•And, I am reiterating that it's ONLY the bad balls that cud hv been hit given Hanuma was set batman by then https://t.co/C8Z5YKOHCk — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

Hanuma Vihari overcomes all odds to secure the Test match for India

Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who got together in the 89th over of India's second innings, wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs. Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early.

Vihari, who was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, and Ashwin kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The duo batted for 42.4 overs. The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba on January 15.

However, the number six batsman who was the star of India's second innings has been ruled out of the next Test with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

