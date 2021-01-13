Alyssa Healy Causes FURORE On Twitter For Mocking Indians' Complaint About Brisbane Hotel

The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is heading towards an exciting end as Team India aim to retain the trophy, while Australia hope to clinch the title back at home. Brisbane has been one of Australia's favourite hunting grounds, and the hosts haven't lost a Test at the venue since 1988. However, the eve of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 has been marred with controversy, with the the Men in Blue describing the hotel they have been assigned, as a 'prison'.

Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy slams Team India's complaints over Brisbane hotel

Australian women's cricket star Alyssa Healy has taken a dig at the Indian contingent after the complaints about the hotel facilities in Brisbane. India’s cricket board, the BCCI has reportedly complained to Cricket Australia and its operations team over the inner-city hotel they are staying at. According to reports from The Indian Express, an anonymous BCCI official stated that while the hotel facilities are 'good', it is turning out to be a 'five-star jail'. Much of the discontent by the Men in Blue was because amenities such as the gym and swimming pool were not available for use.

The report further stated that the injury-hit Indian team is wondering how they can boost player recovery without access to “basic amenities” like a pool and gym. The source also stated “We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us”.

The BCCI have taken up the matter with the CA, and the conditions has since then been changed. However, Alyssa Healy was not impressed by the Indian contingent and took to Twitter to express her disappointment. The 30-year-old, wife of speedster Mitchell Starc, who is also part of the series, stated that the Australian and New Zealand women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year and survived.

Expectedly, Healy's tweet caused a massive uproar, making Indian fans lash out at her due to the fact that many of the players have been in bio-secure bubbles or quarantining since the first few months of 2020, having also played the IPL 2020 in the UAE in September-November last year.

👋🏻 - the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived.... https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

The Indian team was initially hesitant to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules in place in Queensland for anyone travelling from Sydney. Nonetheless, the Men in Blue will take on the hosts at the Gabba in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, starting from Friday, January 15. Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri will be scrambling for options considering the current injury crisis, with Sydney star R Ashwin also struggling with an injury. Fellow teammates Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been officially ruled out of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

(Image Courtesy: Alyssa Healy, Indian cricket team Instagram)

