Gabba Test Sees Aussie Fan In The Crowd Chant 'Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai!': WATCH

Team India did the unimaginable as they managed to beat a full-strength Australian side and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 with a second-string Indian team. What made the win special was the fact that the visitors clinched the series by breaching the hosts' fortress (The Gabba), a venue where Australia hadn't lost since 1988. And now it seems that the Indian team's performance and spirit has won over many Australian fans as well.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane get cheered on during Ravi Shastri's dressing room speech

Australian fan delights Indian followers by chanting 'Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Chasing a target of 328, India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pat Cummins with just 18 runs on the board. Cheteshwar Pujara, along with young Shubman Gill, started resurrecting the Indian innings as they stitched a solid 114-run partnership at a quick rate to bring the hosts back into the game. Gill departed after a well-made 91 but Pujara stuck to his task and kept the scoreboard ticking.

The 32-year-old formed a small 35-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane before the Indian skipper was dismissed for 24 by Cummins. Pujara also got out a short while after Rahane for a well-made 56 off 211 balls. In the end, it was Rishabh Pant who ensured that India got over the line by scoring an unbeaten 89.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant replies to AB de Villiers pointing out THIS stunning similarity between them

Australian fans were extremely disappointed with the home side's performance in The Gabba Test. However, one of the Australian fans from the crowd wearing the hosts' jersey was seen rooting for Team India. Moreover, the fan was seen chanting 'Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The video of the same went viral in no time as Indian fans were left delighted.

Amazing performance by everyone.

Amazing captaincy by Rahane.

Justin Langer: 11 players are selected out of 1.5 bn Indians.

If compliments come from opposition then it means you have done exceedingly well. History Created 🧡🧡

Proud🙏 pic.twitter.com/2HB9kgZ7PO — Tushar Lohar (@TusharLohar92) January 19, 2021

The enthusiastic fan proved that there are genuine cricket followers in Australia who ardently follow the spot without any bias. Recently, a few Australian fans were under the scanner for the Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj racial abuse incident. Both pacers were subjected to racial abuse by the Australian crowd on more than one occasion in the third Test at the SCG in Sydney.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj reveals how his mom's phone-call motivated him to fulfill father's wish

Days after the Sydney incident, Siraj was once again targeted by abusive members of the Gabba crowd on the first day of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 in Brisbane. According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj was repeatedly labelled a "grub" by a group of fans at the Gabba. This news came after the Indian team had lodged an official complaint with the ICC after the Sydney incident. While fielding at the square-leg boundary during the Gabba Test, Siraj was allegedly called "monkey" and "brown dog" over two days by some spectators, who were removed by security guards after the matter was reported to the on-field umpires.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj racial abuse: Aakash Chopra bats for eradication of racism after Indian pacer was subjected to it twice

SOURCE: TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.