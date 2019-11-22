Gambhir Urges Ganguly To Hold Ranji Trophy Final With Pink Ball

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to hold this season's Ranji Trophy final with the Pink Ball.

''This is unbelievable': Gautam Gambhir

"It has been remarkable. This is unbelievable. I congratulate Sourav Ganguly to bring back life into Test cricket. It's wonderful to see a packed stadium. After this super success, I urge Sourav Ganguly to hold this year's Ranji Trophy final with pink balls under the lights," Gambhir said during post day on-field commentary with the official broadcasters.

Ganguly thanked the dignitaries for attending and the spectators for coming in large numbers on the first day of the historic Day-Night test match in Eden Gardens Kolkata on Friday.

The eminent personalities

A galaxy of political personalities and sports persons including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikanth, Md Azharuddin, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza were facilitated amid huge cheer and celebrations.

