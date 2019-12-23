Ganguly Lauds Improvement In Jadeja's Batting, India's Win In A Pressure Game

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for holding his nerve to get India across the line in the third ODI against West Indies at Cuttack on Sunday. India clinched the ODI series after a sensational four-wicket win as they chased down the 316 run target set by the Windies with eight balls to spare. Skipper Virat Kohli was the architect of the run-chase after having lost both Rahul and Rohit soon after their 100-run opening partnership. Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase before Shardul Thakur played the most defining cameo of his short career to power India to a series-winning four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third ODI here on Sunday. India's top three -- Rohit Sharma (63), K L Rahul (77) and Kohli (85) -- fired in unison in a 316-run chase but it got slippery in the end when the Indian captain left the scene with 30 required off 23 balls. It was then that Thakur, in the company of a composed Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), smashed 17 runs off six balls with the help of a six and four off Sheldon Cottrell.

Ganguly lauds improvement in Jadeja's batting

Ravindra Jadeja has had a magnificent year so far and ended it on a high note by staying till the end in the third ODI at Cuttack. Starting with the World Cup, Jadeja has had a fine run in both longer and shorter formats of the game, having earned a recall to the T20 squad. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded the improvement in Jadeja's batting and pointed out that it was very essential for the all-rounder's abilities with the bat to become better. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had also remarked that Jadeja was in the best phase of career and that he had never been so good before with both bat and the ball.

Another win @bcci ...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2019

Kohli wants youngsters to step up

"Having done (chasing successfully) it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult."

