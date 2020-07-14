Gary Kirsten Talks About Virat Kohli's Untapped Potential Early In His Career

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world. He made his international debut in 2008 during the coaching tenure of former Team India coach Gary Kirsten. Quite recently, the ex-South African cricketer talked about meeting Virat Kohli for the first time back in 2008.

Gary Kirsten recalls his advice to a young Virat Kohli

Gary Kirsten was recently involved in an interview on The RK Show YouTube channel. On the show, he talked about meeting a young Virat Kohli for the first time in 2008 and revealed some advice he gave to the then youngster. According to the former Team India coach, he saw some great abilities and talent in the batsman. However, Gary Kirsten also revealed that he straightaway realise Virat Kohli “wasn’t operating in the best version of himself”.

In December 2009, Virat Kohli struck his maiden ODI hundred during a home series against Sri Lanka. Gary Kirsten recalled his conversation with the batsman during one of the earlier matches of the same series where the youngster threw his wicket away in an attempt to hit a six. The veteran South African cricketer then asked Virat Kohli to take his “cricket to the next level” by trying to hit the ball down the ground. Gary Kirsten further explained to a young Kohli about the risks attached to constantly hitting the ball over the top. According to the former India coach, the batsman took his advice and scored a match-winning century in the very next ODI itself.

Gary Kirsten talks about first meeting with young Virat Kohli, watch video

Virat Kohli batting stats

The Virat Kohli batting stats place him among the best contemporary batsmen in the world alongside the likes of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. Having played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is since his debut in 2008, the right-hander has scored 21,901 international runs across 460 innings. In doing so, Virat Kohli has registered 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries in all three formats. He is currently ranked as the No.1 batsman in ICC ODI batting rankings and No.2 in ICC Test batting rankings behind Steve Smith. Moreover, another of the Virat Kohli batting stats indicates that the Indian skipper is the only batsman in the world to hold an average of 50-plus simultaneously in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Gary Kirsten achievements

Gary Kirsten’s appointment as Team India coach and his four-year stint turned out to be one of the most successful phases for Indian cricket. During his tenure, MS Dhoni was appointed as Test captain, taking over the role after Anil Kumble announced his retirement in 2008. The Gary Kirsten achievements list includes leading India to the helm of ICC Test team rankings between 2009 and 2011 and guiding them to lift the 2011 World Cup at home.

