Virat Kohli Gets Witty In Promoting Own Music Business On Twitter, Fans Impressed

Virat Kohli has been seen several times sporting music equipment from MuveAcoustics, his own music equipment company. The player’s association with the company was announced by Virat Kohli himself in 2017 when the player took to social media to announce the business venture. Since then, the player has been seen several times sporting the music equipment and has even marketed its products online.

Latest Virat Kohli post leaves fans impressed

Recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to promote his brand MuveAcoustics. The batsman shared a photograph of himself wearing the headphones by MuveAcoustics. It was the caption shared by Virat Kohli however, that left many fans impressed. Virat Kohli tagged his music business on the post, while also writing “Keep MUVING” on the post as a witty pun promoting his business.

The post made by Virat Kohli proved to be a hit with netizens, as many retweeted and liked the post. Several users also commented on the RCB captain’s post. Fans shared past images of the cricketer using products by MuveAcoustics as well.

Virat Kohli has promoted MuveAcoustics innovatively in the past as well

In the past, Virat Kohli has gifted MuveAcoustics products to his RCB teammates as well. In 2016, many RCB players had shared how they received personalised MuveAcoustics headphones from Virat Kohli. RCB players such as AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal had shared posts thanking Virat Kohli for the same. In the past, Virat Kohli had been part of several brand campaigns for MuveAcoustics as well.

In addition to being one of the best batsmen in international cricket right now, Virat Kohli has also displayed a strong business acumen by investing in several ventures. This has helped increase the Virat Kohli net worth as well. The batsman has investments in companies like Chisel Fitness, Wrogn, Sport Convo amongst others as well. Earlier this year, Virat Kohli also jointly invested in Digit, an insurance startup with wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli invested a combined ₹2.2 crore. Anushka Sharma has her own production company as well, which she runs along with her brother.

All the investments and promotions have helped increased the Virat Kohli net worth. According to CricketAddictor, the Virat Kohli net worth helped the batsman earn ₹252.72 crores last year. The overall Virat Kohli net worth is estimated to be over ₹1700 crores according to some reports, although these numbers cannot be verified.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: facebook/viratkohli