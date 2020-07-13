Virat Kohli Lauds West Indies For Southampton Win, Indian Fans Join In With Applauses

International cricket recently made a return in the form of England vs West Indies first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton amid the ongoing global pandemic. West Indies, under the spirited leadership of Jason Holder, pipped England by four wickets on a thrilling final day on Sunday, July 12. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently homebound amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, took to his social media accounts and expressed his admiration for the West Indies cricket team.

England vs West Indies: Virat Kohli praises Jason Holder-led side for win

Virat Kohli took to his social media accounts to congratulate the West Indies cricket team for their win over England in Southampton. In the caption, he also praised the thrilling match itself as by writing “top display of Test cricket”. Virat Kohli himself is a Test cricket fan and he often expresses his love for the format while talking about the importance of red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli tweets after England vs West Indies opening Test conclusion

Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2020

After Virat Kohli, fans also joined in the microblogging site to praise West Indies for their impressive performance over hosts England in the first of the three-match Test series. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Virat Kohli’s tweet and the thrilling England vs West Indies Test affair at Southampton.

Holder ne England ko fold kar diya.... — Surendra verma (@surya78_verma) July 12, 2020

Ya I Am So Happy For Westindies Team 😊😊😊 — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) July 12, 2020

Windies Played Top Class Cricket. 👀❤ — 𝗝𝗶𝗻𝘅𝘆 ♡ (@TheJinxyyyy) July 12, 2020

Heartiest Congratulations To @windiescricket . All the best for next test#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/AJgdZzIvx9 — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) July 12, 2020

Waiting for your presence in Test cricket King❤️ 👑 pic.twitter.com/ywQfYfYEpy — S H A R I F (@sharifS10187) July 12, 2020

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel star in Windies win

The Day 5 began at England resuming from their overnight score of 284-8. The Ben Stokes-led side managed to stretch their score to 313, to set up a 200-run target for the West Indies. The West Indies’ run-chase began on a rusty note with the visitors abating to 27-3 at one stage. Middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood held the innings together with a gritty 95 and enabled his side to a four-wicket win late on Day 5.

West Indies went 1-0 up in the series and their pacer Shannon Gabriel was named as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his nine-wicket match haul. Captain Jason Holder also played his part as he picked up seven wickets in the match and scored the winning runs. The second England vs West Indies Test will now be played at Old Trafford, Manchester between July 16 and 20.

Image credit: AP/ICC Twitter