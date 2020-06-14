Gautam Gambhir Reveals Big Difference Between India’s 2011 And 2019 World Cup Teams

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is often renowned for his knowledge on the game of cricket and expressing his opinions on it in his typically straightforward manner. Arguably, his biggest contribution to Indian cricket was helping the national side win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cups by firing on all cylinders in both the tournament finals. Gambhir knows what it takes to win marquee tournaments, having also led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL twice (2012 and 2014).

Gautam Gambhir comments on India's long-standing issues at ICC events

As a result, when Gambhir was asked about India’s inability to win ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy, his answer clearly came out of experience. Speaking exclusively on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said that the difference between a good and a great player is performing in matches that matter the most for the teams.

Gautam Gambhir opined that India have not been able to handle the pressure that comes with crucial games better than the tournament winning teams over the years. He emphasised on the importance of mental toughness. Gambhir urged fans not to call India potential world champions till Virat Kohli and co. does not win an ICC event.

Gambhir feels Virat Kohli has got to ensure that the team has to accept that their belief will be tested when the knockout stages of a tournament come as the team still has a chance to make mistakes and get away with them in the bilateral or league stages. The former opener's comments come after being critical of Virat Kohli's captaincy in the shorter formats of the game in the past.

Recently, Gautam Gambhir had also criticised former chief selector of the national side, MSK Prasad for the team's controversial selections for the 2019 World Cup, in which Virat Kohli's side crashed out of the semi-finals of the tournament. Gambhir believes that the Indian team management was not up to the mark in many of their decisions and coaching abilities.

Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from coronavirus

Gautam Gambhir made headlines recently by wishing his long-time rival from Pakistan, Shahid Afridi a quick recovery after he confirmed about testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus recently. Gautam Gambhir, in an interview with SportsTak, that while he had political and other personal differences with Afridi, he wants no one in the world to get this disease.

Here is what Shahid Afridi had tweeted recently -

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

IMAGE CREDIT: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER