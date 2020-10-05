Gautam Gambhir Helps Build Sports Complex Of International Standards In East Delhi

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently helped revamp a sports complex in East Delhi to quite an extent. On Monday, October 5, the cricketer-turned-politician took to his social media accounts and confirmed the same. The sports complex, named Yamuna Sports Complex, is situated in New Delhi and it was the venue for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Gautam Gambhir fulfils “commitment” with “international level” sports complex

On the microblogging site, Gautam Gambhir announced that the Delhi-based Yamuna Sports Complex now has an “international level” ground, dressing rooms and an infrastructure. Further in the caption, he also expressed his appreciation for the Delhi Development Authority. Gautam Gambhir described the establishment as his fulfilled “commitment” towards East Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir on ‘internationalising’ Yamuna Sports Complex

Another commitment to East Delhi fulfilled!



International level ground, dressing rooms & infra now at our very own Yamuna Sports Complex! Appreciate @official_dda pic.twitter.com/BN2PZ4iRyO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2020

Gautam Gambhir retirement and cricket career

Gautam Gambhir made his international debut in 2003 and represented the national side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is till 2018. He was part of India’s victorious campaigns at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-overs World Cup, both under the leadership of MS Dhoni where he top-scored for the ‘Men in Blue’ in both the finals. After 15-years of top-flight cricket, the Gautam Gambhir retirement news was finally made official by the cricketer himself in December 2018.

How much is Gautam Gambhir net worth and his MP salary?

According to caknowledge.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at US$130 million (₹98 crore). The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament (MP) where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, he receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

In late 2019, multiple media reports suggested that Gautam Gambhir will be a minority stake owner for the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2020, having bought a 10% stake worth US$133 million (₹100 crore) in the franchise.

