Irfan Pathan Gets Nostalgic On 13th Anniversary Of India's T20 World Cup Win Vs Pakistan

India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, lifted the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup with a win in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final. The win is considered to be one of the most significant chapters of Indian cricketing folklore for a number of reasons. MS Dhoni and co. becoming 2007 ICC World Twenty20 champions turned out to be a launching point of India’s dominant run in limited-overs cricket thereafter, as the ‘Men in Blue’ also lifted the 2011 50-overs World Cup at home and 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

ICC celebrates 13th anniversary of 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final

🎙️ "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!"#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup 🏆 after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan 💥#T20TakesOff: Watch extended highlights of the 🔥 #INDvPAK clash 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Masterstroke On This Day In 2007’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final: Irfan Pathan reminisces 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final

On Thursday, September 24, i.e. the 13th anniversary of India becoming the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 champions, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shared a nostalgic tweet over the occasion. In the caption, he shared some aftermath images of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final where Indian players can be seen celebrating their moment of glory. In the caption, Irfan Pathan described India’s win in that tournament as a “complete team effort” and stated that he will remember the special India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final day until his “last breath”.

Irfan Pathan’s nostalgic tweet over 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final

I will remember this special day till my last https://t.co/U0HDm5Sc2S changed the indian cricket in terms of what followed the next https://t.co/7ZI30SkqVO was a complete team effort thru out the tournament. #t20worldcup #champion pic.twitter.com/5BFM34Boac — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Wishes 'Cobra' Directer A 'Happy Birthday' With Hilarious BTS Video; Watch

Recapping 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final was contested at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in front of a capacity blockbuster crowd. Prior to the match, Indian captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. Facing their quota of 20 overs, India compiled 157-5 on the back of Gautam Gambhir’s 75 and some late blitz by then-newcomer Rohit Sharma.

In response, Shoaib Malik’s Pakistan fell five runs short of their target. Indian pacer Irfan Pathan wrecked the Pakistani line-up with figures of 3-16 as he claimed the wickets of Shahid Afridi, Yasir Arafat and captain Malik himself. Misbah-ul-Haq’s dismissal in the final over led to jubilant celebrations across ‘The Bullring’ as India lifted the World Cup.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Picks Youngsters To Watch Out In Dream11 IPL, Confident That 'all 3 Will Do Well'

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Names RR And KXIP Prodigies Amongst Players To Watch Out For

Image source: Irfan Pathan Twitter