Gautam Gambhir Calls Sanju Samson 'best Young Indian Batsman'; Netizens Disagree

Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson had a stellar showing against the Chennai team in their first match of Dream11 IPL 2020. The batsman scored a blistering 32-ball 74, which included nine sixes as his stellar knock helped Rajasthan post a match-winning total of 216/7. For his great knock, Sanju Samson was adjudged Player of the Match for the Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 game. After the game, many fans and pundits showered praise on Sanju Samson, including former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir. However, Gambhir Gambhir’s claims were refuted by many netizens, as they disagreed with his comments.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Gautam Gambhir praises Sanju Samson after Chennai knock

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to applaud Sanju Samson’s batting efforts during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Chennai. Gautam Gambhir tweeted that Sanju Samson is not only the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country but the best young batsman as well. He also invited other people’s views, as Gautam Gambhir asked if anyone was up for debate on the claims. In another tweet posted by him, the former opening batsman suggested that it was weird to see Sanju Samson not make it to India’s playing 11, despite the fact that everyone else welcomes the cricketer with open arms. Gautam Gambhir also tagged the BCCI in his tweet backing Sanju Samson.

Also Read: 6, 6, & 6! Sanju Samson Takes Chennai Bowlers To The Cleaners, Scores 74 Off Just 32

It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith Gets Reprieve On 51 After Sam Curran Spills An Easy Catch

Netizens disagree with Gambhir’s best young batsman remark

And hes had plenty of chances and somehow never managed to grab it at the int level .. made a spanking 100 in the ipl a few years ago and came into the team but somehow hasnt delivered and pany then scored 100s in tests sooo he grabbed the opportunity — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) September 22, 2020

He look good against Spinners but lack in front of Pace bowlers. Need improvement there. — Midcap Mantra 🔎 (@Hiddengems_2017) September 22, 2020

After Gautam Gambhir called Sanju Samson the best young batsman in India, many fans replied to the tweet, as they disagreed with the cricketer’s comments. Many fans claimed that Sanju Samson has been given opportunities at the international level, but the young batsman has failed to make the most of them. Others also claimed that Sanju Samson only performs well in the IPL, and fails to bat the same way when it comes to the Indian team.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

Notably, Sanju Samson first made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and has since gone onto feature in just four T20Is for India. In the four matches, Sanju Samson has scored just 35 runs at a strike rate of 97.22. While his last appearance for the national team came in February 2020 against New Zealand, he is yet to make it to India’s ODI or Test sides.

No way Man !! He's Just good against spinners & also Target short boundaries like sharjah ... — The Name Is RK 🔥🔥 (@AskAnything_RK) September 22, 2020

Should India drop Pant and K L Rahul?? Come on Gambhir!! Has he won Orange cap in any season or came close? What about ensuring team winning trophy? Nope!! Only 1 WK place in Indian side sadly so he is not near that ! — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) September 22, 2020

Referring to his Dream11 IPL 2020 innings, several fans also suggested that Sanju Samson had an easy job during the match since the dimensions of the Sharjah ground made it easier to clear the fence. Cricket fans leaped to the defense of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as well, as they said that it is Pant who is currently India’s best wicketkeeper-batsman. Many others drew parallels with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, pointing out that while Rishabh Pant has managed to prove himself at the international stage, the Rajasthan team player has failed to do so.

For all coverages related to IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section. Click here

Image Credits: Rajasthan team Instagram, Gautam Gambhir Instagram