Gautam Gambhir Blasts Social Media Post For Highlighting MS Dhoni's 2011 WC Winning Six

The date of April 2 is etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans across the globe. It was on this day, nine years ago when India went on to lift it's second-ever ODI World Cup trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's six to seal the deal for India sent fans into a frenzy as the whole nation celebrated team India's triumph.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni smashes six for India to win World Cup on Apr 2, 2011; watch video

Gautam Gambhir annoyed with MS Dhoni's iconic six taking away all the credit

Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in the World Cup final as he scored 97 to stabilize the Indian innings after early blows left team India reeling. Now, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to take a dig at a social media post by a popular cricketing website.

The leading cricket website took to Twitter to post the photo of the iconic six hit by MS Dhoni to win it for India. The post didn't go well with Gautam Gambhir as he seemed extremely annoyed. He responded saying it was high time to end the obsession with the shot as the entire team had come together to ensure the victory.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir net worth, endorsements, cars and latest gesture for coronavirus patients

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni stats: N Srinivasan didn't approve of Virat Kohli's selection in 2008: Dilip Vengsarkar

India went on to lift the World Cup after 28 years. Chasing 274, India got off to a horrible start as both openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were back in the hut. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli tried to stabilize the innings and just when things were looking better Kohli perished. MS Dhoni, who had a mediocre tournament with the bat uptil then, promoted himself over Yuvraj Singh and scored a brilliant 91* to guide India to victory.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni stats: MS Dhoni net worth, salary and real story behind '₹1 lakh donation' for COVID-19 relief

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER