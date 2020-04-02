MS Dhoni Smashes Six For India To Win World Cup On Apr 2, 2011; Watch Video

Thursday marks nine years since former India captain MS Dhoni smashed a historic six at the Wankhede Stadium to give India its second World Cup. A lot of stories culminated into that moment as India wanted Sachin Tendulkar to finally win the World Cup that had eluded him throughout his career. The following night was etched in the minds of thousands of Mumbaikars who flooded the streets to celebrate the victory of the Men in Blue. Let us take a look back at that night.

Cricket World Cup 2011: MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh bring it home for India

Throughout the Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni had played decent knocks but nothing could be as memorable as the innings he played in the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final. Led by a Mahela Jayawardene century, Sri Lanka asked India to chase 275 in Mumbai. All did not go well for India as Virender Sehwag fell for a duck and Sachin Tendulkar followed by falling for 18. It was Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the middle, who stitched together a 83-run partnership. After Kohli fell at 35, India were still in a precarious position and MS Dhoni promoted himself up the order to come ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh.

This move, which was later revealed that it was suggested by none other than Tendulkar, worked beautifully for India as Dhoni and Gambhir stitched together a 109-run partnership before Gambhir's stump was uprooted. Gambhir was three runs away from his century. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh then continued to bat as India got closer to victory. Victory was in sight during the 49th over when India just needed 4 off 11 balls. This was the moment when MS Dhoni gave India a moment that remains etched in the minds of a billion fans. Dhoni lofted Nuwan Kulasekara's second delivery straight into the stands and fireworks erupted as Indians roared. The team shed tears - of pain and of joy - as they finally got their hands on the trophy that had eluded some of them in 2003.

MS Dhoni's Cricket World Cup Winning six (Broadcast version):

(Footage courtesy: Vinod Verma/ICC)

MS Dhoni's Cricket World Cup Winning six (Stadium Version)

(Footage courtesy: Srivathsan A.R)

MS Dhoni stats

MS Dhoni debuted for Team India in December 2004 and proceeded to be one of the most impactful captains that the country has ever had. The MS Dhoni stats for ODI cricket include 10773 runs in 350 matches with a high score of 183*. A lot of speculation and rumours currently revolve around MS Dhoni retirement as his plans for his career remain a mystery, almost one year after he stepped away from actively playing the game.

