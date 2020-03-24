Gautam Gambhir Net Worth, Endorsements, Cars And Latest Gesture For Coronavirus Patients

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most prolific batsmen India has produced. Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in the finals of two world tournaments (2007 & 2011) with match-winning knocks for India and ensured his team was on the right side of the result. Gautam Gambhir played in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring over 10,000 international runs with 20 centuries. He announced his retirement from all form of cricket in December 2018.

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore. His income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which include IPL, international as well as domestic match fees. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. He also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir IPL and IPL 2020 investment

Gambhir started his IPL journey with the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals team 2020) in 2008 where he was bought for ₹2.9 crore. In 2011, Gambhir was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in a then record ₹11 crore deal. After a 3-year stint with KKR, he renewed his contract at ₹12.5 crore for another four years. In 2018, Gambhir returned to the Delhi Capitals team 2020 as he was bought by the franchise for ₹2.8 crore. His total IPL earnings stand at a staggering ₹94 crore.

In late 2019, multiple media reports suggested that starting from the IPL 2020, Gautam Gambhir will be the minority stake owner for the Delhi Capitals team 2020, having bought a 10% stake worth ₹100 crore in the franchise.

Gautam Gambhir cars

Gambhir currently owns a BMW, Audi and Mercedes Benz. Previously, the left-hander owned Toyota Corolla, Maruti Suzuki SX4 and a Mahindra Bolero Stinger.

Gautam Gambhir endorsements

Gambhir’s major sponsors included Reebok, Red Bull, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Hero Motocorp. Besides these, he endorsed several big brands during his playing days. Gambhir was appointed as the brand ambassador of CricPlay, a fantasy gaming platform. Gautam Gambhir was announced as the brand ambassador of Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV) in January 2018.

Gautam Gambhir latest donation

Gautam Gambhir has come forward to help the coronavirus patients. Gautam Gambhir has announced to donate a hefty amount of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM