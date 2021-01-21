Wasim Jaffer Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Made Fun Of His Short Test Career

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been entertaining his fans on social media for the last few months with his out of the box messages and hilarious tweets especially during the recently-concluded four-match Test series against Australia. While most of the fans admired him for having a great sense of humour, there was one fan who tried to pull his leg. Nonetheless, Jaffer handled the situation really well.

'I might have played just..': Wasim Jaffer

A netizen asked the former Mumbai skipper whether he had any idea how many Test matches he has played for India and when it came to the veteran cricketer's notice, instead of trolling that person, he replied in such a manner that he ended up winning everyone's hearts.

The 42-year-old wrote that he might have played just 31 Test matches, but when he sees the Indian team play, he feels as if he is playing with them and according to the ex- IndianTest specialist, he was sure that more than a billion people have the same feeling as well.

I might have played just 31 tests my friend, but when I see the Indian team play I feel like I'm playing with them. And I'm sure a billion+ people feel the same. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cGvIAQWzVB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, there were a lot of fans who came out in support of the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner. Here are some of the reactions.

Wasim Jaffer's illustrious cricketing career

The veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Meanwhile, the stylish Mumbai batsman has had a successful first-class as well as List-A career. The 42-year-old has scored close to 20,000 runs ( 19,211) in 256 first-class games which include 57 tons and 89 fifties while he has amassed 4,849 runs in 118 List-A games including 10 hundreds and 33 fifties.

His last outing in Indian jersey was during the Test series against South Africa back in April 2008. Apart from his international career, Jaffer had also featured in two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Wasim Jaffer had represented the Bangalore Royal Challengers in the 2008 and 2009 editions respectively.

