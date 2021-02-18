Gautam Gambhir Decodes Reason Behind Glenn Maxwell's Failures In IPL Cricket For Fans

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has established himself as a top draw in the Indian Premier League over the years. There is significant hype around the player's name ahead of the mini-auction this year as well, considering the batter's exploits in white-ball cricketer. However, despite the multiple opportunities, the 32-year-old has been fairly inconsistent with his performances in the cash-rich league. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently pinpointed what could be the major reason for Maxwell's flop show in the competition.

The swashbuckling Australian batsman represented IPL's Punjab-based franchise in the previous edition of the tournament. Maxwell pocketed a handsome paycheck of ₹10.75 crore for his appearances with the franchise in the UAE, however, his stint proved to be a massive dud. The player could only manage to score 108 runs in 13 matches and surprisingly played with a strike-rate of 101.88.

However, the Australian all-rounder was still the most sought-after in the IPL auction as he was picked for ₹14.25 crore by Virat Kohli's RCB. Ex-India player Gautam Gambhir in an interview with the Star Sports Network, that the Australian's hefty price tag brings added pressure for him to perform. The southpaw stated that the same is not the case when he plays for his national team or even in the Big Bash League, where he is one of the top performers of the tournament. Franchises have not shied away from spending big money to acquire Maxwell's services, but he has often failed to live up to the lofty expectations that come along with the moolah.

The Australian all-rounder had incidentally expressed his desire of playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side itself this year. Maxwell has claimed that he gets along really well with Virat Kohli and he keen to play alongside his 'idol' AB de Villiers. Gautam Gambhir had labelled the cricketer's comments as a marketing stunt ahead of the IPL auction, but he also correctly predicted that RCB could look to sign the explosive batsman.

