Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Cause Of Fans Trolling KKR On Social Media Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

All eight franchises are gearing up for the much-anticipated IPL auction. The event is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18, 292 players will go under the hammer. Kolkata Knight Riders, who failed to make it to the IPL playoffs last year, have an opportunity to make amends with a spirited performance this year, and they will be keen to sign impactful players in the IPL auction to further strengthen their star-studded line-up.

Netizens troll Kolkata Knight Riders because of Kuldeep Yadav

The franchise took to their Instagram account ahead of the IPL auction, where they acknowledged top performances from spinners in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Players like Jalaj Saxena, Khrievistso Kense, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, and Sagar Udeshi made it to the list.

It is worth mentioning that defending champions Mumbai Indians has also shortlisted 16-year-old Nagaland spinner Khrievistso Kense for trials. Along with the statistics of the spinners, they asked fans to pick their choice of bowler they would like to see alongside Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.

However, fans were quick to point out the limited number of opportunities the franchise has given to India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the recent seasons. The player, who was once was their key spinner, warmed the bench for a considerable part of the season last year and featured in only five matches. This is why their followers urged the franchise to not add yet another spinner in their line-up if they do not have any plans of playing him.

The 26-year-old currently is a part of the Test squad for the India vs England Test series and was finally included in the playing eleven after a long wait. The wrist-spinner impressed with his bowling performance in the game and picked up two crucial wickets in the final innings. The talented youngster was hailed as a promising prospect for both KKR and Team India. However, he has visibly lost his sheen after Moeen Ali took him to the cleaners in the IPL.

KKR list of retained players 2021

KKR list of retained players 2021: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert.

